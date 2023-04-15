Big Lots Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,714 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 171% compared to the typical volume of 3,218 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after buying an additional 64,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,691,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,211,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of BIG stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.94. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $39.49.

Big Lots Dividend Announcement

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.41. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 20.12% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.49%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is -16.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment. The Discount Retailing segment includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A.

