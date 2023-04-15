Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading Up 6.7%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) shares were up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.73 and last traded at $21.65. Approximately 1,491,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,330,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $22.20 to $25.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Bilibili Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $890.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.96 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 34.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

Featured Articles

