Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BIOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Biocept Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.94. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
