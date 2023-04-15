Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded by Maxim Group to “Hold”

Maxim Group lowered shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BIOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Biocept alerts:

Biocept Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIOC opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.94. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biocept

About Biocept

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Biocept worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.