BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Trading 4.7% Higher

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.54 and last traded at $17.48. 25,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 481,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. Analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, Director Krishnan Nandabalan sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,039,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at $291,178.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,569 shares of company stock worth $3,231,273 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.