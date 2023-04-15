Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $235.98 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.1492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.24%.

About Birchcliff Energy

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.