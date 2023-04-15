Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.1492 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 32.24%.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.
Further Reading
