BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.67.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total transaction of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,014,221. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BlackLine by 215.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 300.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 225,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 33,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -123.04 and a beta of 0.88. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.22. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.01% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $139.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

