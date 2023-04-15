BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 99.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MUJ opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $13.69.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
