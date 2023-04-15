BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Short Interest Down 99.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

MUJ opened at $11.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $13.69.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUJ. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $794,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New Jersey personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.