Blue Bird Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blue Bird in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blue Bird’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Blue Bird’s FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $235.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 442.21% and a negative net margin of 5.84%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLBD. StockNews.com began coverage on Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $18.35 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $587.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 445,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $324,478.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

