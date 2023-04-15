Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (BRBS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th.

Blue Ridge Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Get Blue Ridge Bankshares alerts:

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BRBS opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Ridge Bankshares ( NASDAQ:BRBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Blue Ridge Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of Blue Ridge Bankshares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRBS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,803,000 after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial Banking segment makes loans to and generates deposits from individuals and businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Ridge Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.