Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,649.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,521.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,180.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,677.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,388.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,998 shares of company stock worth $7,046,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Argus upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,696.12.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

