Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT) and Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Financial Review

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) and Brandt (OTCMKTS:BNDT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Forge Global and Brandt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forge Global 0 4 2 0 2.33 Brandt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Forge Global presently has a consensus target price of $3.23, suggesting a potential upside of 91.96%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forge Global -161.22% -26.59% -22.44% Brandt N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Forge Global and Brandt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Forge Global has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brandt has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forge Global and Brandt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forge Global $69.38 million 4.18 -$111.86 million ($1.45) -1.16 Brandt N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brandt has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Forge Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Forge Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Forge Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Brandt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Forge Global

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Brandt

Brandt, Inc. operates as a financial services company. It engages in the reorganization of business concerns in non-financial or regulated activities. The company is headquartered in Bartlesville, OK.

