Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 1,117.4% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BHFAN opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $23.49.
Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
