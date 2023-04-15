Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Receives $24.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.12.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $20.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.59. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 84,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 91,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

