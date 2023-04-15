Brokerages Set American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) PT at $257.76

Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Tower Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE AMT opened at $206.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

