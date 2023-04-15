Brokerages Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Price Target at $23.00

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco de Chile Stock Up 0.7 %

BCH stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. Banco de Chile has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37.

Banco de Chile Increases Dividend

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 47.81%. The business had revenue of $563.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that Banco de Chile will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.33. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCH. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Banco de Chile by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

