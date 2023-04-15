Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Target Price at $292.86

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.16.

Several research firms have commented on BGNE. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene Stock Down 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. grew its position in BeiGene by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $1,373,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 242.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 18,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in BeiGene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BGNE stock opened at $264.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $231.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.78. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 141.86% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

