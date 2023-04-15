Brokerages Set CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Target Price at $118.24

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $72.11 and a 1-year high of $107.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

