Brokerages Set Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Target Price at $85.60

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.
Several research firms have issued reports on DIN. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $41,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,542.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Dine Brands Global Price Performance
NYSE:DIN opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $82.43.
Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.26 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
