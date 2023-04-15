Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $14.80

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.99 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
