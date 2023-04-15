Brokerages Set Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) PT at $14.80

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.99 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Duck Creek Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 58,652 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.