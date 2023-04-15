Brokerages Set Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) PT at $60.50

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,102,609,000 after acquiring an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,403,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $954,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 7.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,559,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $861,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,400 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $40.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

