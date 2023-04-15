Brokerages Set Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Target Price at $36.00

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.43.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 5,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

NYSE ENR opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently -35.19%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

