Brokerages Set Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price at $132.75

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Etsy from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $2,762,833.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,985.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $10,373,794. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

Etsy Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $102.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 27.06% and a positive return on equity of 1,306.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.