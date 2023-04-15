Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $68.33

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $90.12 on Monday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 52.53%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.6197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

