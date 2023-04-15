Brokerages Set Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) PT at $101.25

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $111.87 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 17.01%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Margot Lebenberg Carter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.61, for a total transaction of $274,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,888.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock valued at $13,806,231. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 57.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Stories

