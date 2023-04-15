Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $113.18

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.18.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.
MasTec Price Performance
MasTec stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.45 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
