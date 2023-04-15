Brokerages Set MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) PT at $113.18

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. As a group, analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

(Get Rating)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.