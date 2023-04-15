Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) PT at $58.67

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,851 shares of company stock worth $582,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $49.89 on Monday. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -623.63, a P/E/G ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $229.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

Recommended Stories

