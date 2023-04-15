Brokerages Set Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target at $90.58

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

MCHP opened at $79.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

