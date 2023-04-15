Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enerplus Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Enerplus had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 85.10%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

ERF stock opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.74%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

