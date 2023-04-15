Brokers Offer Predictions for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LW)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lamb Weston in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $108.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $60.59 and a 1 year high of $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average is $92.60.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 110.40%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.95%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,395,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,268,717,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,974,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,320,000 after acquiring an additional 154,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lamb Weston by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,751,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,865,000 after buying an additional 199,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Lamb Weston by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,368,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,302,000 after buying an additional 1,002,040 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.