Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 268,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 420,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -225.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.