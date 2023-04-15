Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.75. 382,662 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,764,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96.

In other Butterfly Network news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 42,404 shares of company stock valued at $91,917 in the last 90 days. 42.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

