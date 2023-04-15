Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,576 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE HD opened at $292.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $295.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.04 and a 200-day moving average of $304.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

