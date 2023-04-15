Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Down 3%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) was down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $55.36. Approximately 90,532 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 923,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The firm had revenue of $997.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.90%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,947,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 102.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 60,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $773,771,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.