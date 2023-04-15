Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives $72.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $305,412,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 113.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,777,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,724 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2 %

CM stock opened at $43.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 63.20%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

