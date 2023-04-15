Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $23.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $26.22 EPS.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHRD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Chord Energy from $187.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $144.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.97. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $93.35 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by ($0.61). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,461,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $656,227.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,805,153.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,101. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $4.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous None dividend of $3.67. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.41%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.