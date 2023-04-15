Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $270.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $247.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CASY. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CASY opened at $226.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.82. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 326,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,620,000 after buying an additional 18,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,276,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Further Reading

