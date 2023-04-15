Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cboe Global Markets’ current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

BATS:CBOE opened at $136.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.06.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

