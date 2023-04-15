Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $120.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.54.

Celanese Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $110.72 on Tuesday. Celanese has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CEGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 49.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of Celanese by 15.3% in the first quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celanese by 14.3% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

