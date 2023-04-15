Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 592,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 524,681 shares.The stock last traded at $31.37 and had previously closed at $30.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,765.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 109.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $76,000.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

