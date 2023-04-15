Century Communities’ (CCS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

CCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CCS opened at $62.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.74. Century Communities has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,199,382.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth $461,966,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 381.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.