Champion Iron Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Champion Iron in a report issued on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CIA. TD Securities raised their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of CIA stock opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.06. Champion Iron has a 52 week low of C$3.99 and a 52 week high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.39.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$351.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.90 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.07%.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

