Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Raised to “Positive” at OTR Global

OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CHKP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

CHKP opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $145.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

