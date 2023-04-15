Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.

Insider Transactions at Chembio Diagnostics

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,554,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 663,938 shares of company stock worth $292,133. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

