Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of CEMI stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35.
Insider Transactions at Chembio Diagnostics
In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,554,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,804. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 663,938 shares of company stock worth $292,133. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
