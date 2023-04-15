Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Decreased by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,928 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.4% of Peak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43. The company has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

