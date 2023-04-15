Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.11.

CVX opened at $172.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.