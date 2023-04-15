China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
