China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shah Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 36.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

Read More

