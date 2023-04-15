Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Lowered to C$4.50

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s current price.

CHR has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.41.

TSE CHR opened at C$3.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$615.07 million, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.20. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$2.24 and a 52 week high of C$4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$439.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4313725 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

