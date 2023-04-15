Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.61 and last traded at $34.62. 1,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 84,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $627.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 622.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 273.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

