CIBC Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$30.00

Apr 15th, 2023

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVFGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACDVF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ACDVF opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVFGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

