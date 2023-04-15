CIBC Lowers Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$30.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACDVF. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ACDVF opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.93. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada engages in the provision of airline transportation services. Its services cover full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other.

