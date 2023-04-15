CIBC Lowers MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Price Target to C$69.00

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$73.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTYFF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

MTY Food Group stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of causal dining restaurants and sale of retail products under a multitude of banners. It operates through the Canadian Operations and USA and International Operations segments. Its brands include Au Vieux Duluth Express, Chick ‘n’ Chick, Cultures, Franx Supreme, Koryo Korea, Koya Japan, Burger, Panini, TacoTime, Tandori Cuisine Indian, TiKi-MiNG, Tutti Frutti, Vie and nam, Villa Madina Mediterranean Cuisine, Country Style, Croissant Plus, Jugo Juice, KiMoCHi, Sub, Buns Master, La Crémière, Sukiyaki, Sushi shop, TCBY Canada, Thai Express, and Valentine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.